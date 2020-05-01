Expanse Achieves Market Cap of $512,924.53 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, BiteBTC and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $512,924.53 and approximately $3,311.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

