Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Sidoti

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Sidoti from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. Exponent has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,212,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

