Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 11.9%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.66, 49,043 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,673,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $431.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

