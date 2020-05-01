Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.27. 30,243,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $572.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 60.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,143,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,748,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 55,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 87.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

