Fantom Achieves Market Cap of $8.70 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02390690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062118 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

