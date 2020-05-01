FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million.

FARO traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,817. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.