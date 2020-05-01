Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.27. 3,114,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,858. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Citigroup cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.