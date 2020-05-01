FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Issues Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

FFWC remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Thursday. FFW has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FFW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

