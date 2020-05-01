Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.39. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

