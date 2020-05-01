Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 862.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 505,145 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FRGI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

