Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading Down 5.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.69, approximately 6,140,033 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,676,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $249,050,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

