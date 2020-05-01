Financial Consulate Inc. Buys Shares of 207,578 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 207,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,000. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 7.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.21% of 10x Genomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,645,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 837,500 shares of company stock worth $49,657,313.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 613,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.40) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

