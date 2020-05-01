Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 493,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,362. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

