Financial Consulate Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,575,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,135. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

