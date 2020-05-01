Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $233,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. 3,955,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,841. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.