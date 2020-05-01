Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,354 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 5.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.86% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,247,000. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,528,000 after purchasing an additional 505,803 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,776.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 383,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 362,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350,017 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,112. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.