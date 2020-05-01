Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $521,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.8% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. 3,760,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,572. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

