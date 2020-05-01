Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

IJT stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.90. 133,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

