Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $79,067.71 and $16.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00400818 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001059 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006157 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012415 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.