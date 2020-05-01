FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.76 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.03-0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 6,861,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.05. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

