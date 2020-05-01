FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.21 million.FireEye also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.03-0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEYE. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 6,861,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,743. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

