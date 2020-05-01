FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.20 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.03-0.07 EPS.

FEYE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,861,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.72.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

