First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 147,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $427.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

