First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million.

First Busey stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 360,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In other news, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 2,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Stephens upgraded First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.