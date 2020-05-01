First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Critical Survey

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Capital and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.98 million 4.32 $10.32 million N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 1.39 $20.69 million $3.04 7.71

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 25.81% 12.83% 1.50% Northrim BanCorp 16.31% 8.46% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Capital and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Capital beats Northrim BanCorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

