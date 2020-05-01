First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,146. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $964.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.