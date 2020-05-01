First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ:THFF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. 39,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,638. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $502.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
THFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
