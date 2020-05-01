First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. 39,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,638. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $502.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

