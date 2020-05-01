First National Trust Co Acquires 8,471 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,917 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.32.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 160,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,994. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.