First National Trust Co Buys 16,695 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.38. 57,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,512. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

