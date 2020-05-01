First National Trust Co Buys 80,641 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. 316,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

