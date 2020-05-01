First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. 263,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.