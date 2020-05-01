First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

