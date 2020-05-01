First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 249,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

