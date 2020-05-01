First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $75.61. 2,656,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.