First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 48,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

