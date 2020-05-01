First National Trust Co Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.37. 4,232,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,944. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.