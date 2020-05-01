First National Trust Co Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $121.17. 100,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,371. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.