First National Trust Co Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 1,088,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,247. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

