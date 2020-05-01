First National Trust Co Has $5.94 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 533,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 76,523 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 385,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,797,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,358. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

