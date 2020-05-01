First National Trust Co Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 383,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

