First National Trust Co Has $8.40 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 469,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.79. 927,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.