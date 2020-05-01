First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

