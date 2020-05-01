First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,413. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

