First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

ETN traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 235,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,492. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

