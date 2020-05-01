First National Trust Co Purchases 2,747 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

STZ stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,295. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -897.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $213.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.