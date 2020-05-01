First National Trust Co Purchases 4,480 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,078. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.01. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

