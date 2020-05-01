First National Trust Co Purchases 4,507 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 22,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,829. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.