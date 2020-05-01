First National Trust Co Purchases 4,892 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. 19,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,337. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

