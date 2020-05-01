First National Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. 2,600,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,699. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

