First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,942,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 288,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

